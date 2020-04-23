New 2020 models of the Razer Blade Stealth revealed

New Razer Blade Stealth models were just recently revealed. The first unit it the first Ultrabook to sport a 13.3" 120Hz panel, and it's powered by a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650TI and the new Intel i7-1065G7. The display features a 1080p resolution and a matte coating for better glare reduction.

There is also a more content creator oriented version available, with touch function, 4K display and Gorilla Glass, providing small form factor and very portable video and image editing. It measures just 0.60" x 11.9" x 8.27" and weighs in at 3.1lbs.

Every Blade Stealth 13 cover the full 100% sRGB colour spectrum, and each laptop is custom calibrated from the factory, ensuring correct and vivid colours for both gaming and content creating.

The keyboard has been upgraded and is faster, and the units are equipped with 16 GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory is being used. It now uses a full-size right shift key, half-size arrow keys and single-zone Razer Chroma RGB back lightning and syncs up with the Razer Synapse 3.

The chassis is still in the signature black matte finish, having slim 4.9mm side bezels, and the top housing and HD webcam, including an IR sensor, making it ideal for meetings, home office use, online classes or just talking with friends and family.

"The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world's most powerful Ultrabook and we just made it better," said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer's Systems Business Unit. "The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduces the next generation of ultraportable gaming, providing users the perfect balance between fun and function."

The i7- 1065G7 is the 25 watt, quad-core version, that coupled with the 1024 CUDA Core GTX1650TI and the 3.9GHz CPU has vastly increased performance over the previous models, giving the user higher frame rates and faster rendering. As it also comes with a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, meaning that those that need increased Graphics power and ad a Razer Core X eGPU to either add to or replace the GTX1650TI build in.

Prices start at 1.999 € MSRP.