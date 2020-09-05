New 15TB SSD will be functional with most laptops

You're watching Advertisements

TeamGroup has just launched its 15.3 TB QX SSD. It's a 2.5" form factor, and will therefore fit into most laptops. The SATA is a 6 Gbps interface allowing for up to 560 MB/s sequential read speed, and 480 MB/s sequential write speed - although it's with SLC like cache used.

The technology is 3D QLC NAND memory, but no information on what controller is used has been disclosed so far (Gamereactor are trying to get an answer from Team Group), but what is known is the support of pSLC cache and the use of DRAM cache buffer.

It comes with a three-year warranty and is rated for 2560 TBW (terabytes written). This may not seem as much, as its only 2.33TB a day within the warranty period, or 0.15586 drive writes per day. This may not seem much compared with mainstream drives but is to be expected for a high capacity drive aimed at pro users.

The price, however, is pretty steep at $3,990. If you don't need the ability to fit it into a laptop, other companies do drive the same size or even larger for less than $3000. However, with such a small production, even minor changes in NAND memory could affect the price to go above $4000.