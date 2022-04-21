Neverwinter goes dragon hunting with Dragonslayer expansion in June

HQ

Wizards of the Coast's first D&D Direct also had a bit of dragon-scented, role-playing video games. Cryptic Studios' MMORPG Neverwinter made an appearance at the event with a short trailer that announced and dated its next expansion: Dragonslayer.

While not many details have been shared, the presentation makes it very clear that Neverwinter: Dragonslayer will invite us to become part of a group of dragon hunters who will take on these fearsome creatures to protect the people of Faerûn. The team has not yet shared an exact release date, but has confirmed that it will arrive in June and more details will follow soon.

After Dragonbone Vale and the battle to prevent the return of the dead dragons, now it's time to face dragons of fire, ice and powers that go far beyond the elements. Take a look at Dragonslayer below.