Neverway is a horror RPG made by indie veterans

As part of Day of the Devs, we have just been introduced to Neverway, an indie horror RPG that is being made by a team of talented indie veterans. Coming from developer Coldblood Inc., this studio is made up Celeste's designer, artist, and programmer Pedro Medeiros (who is serving as the co-director on Neverway), ex-Microsoft programmer Isadora Sophia (who has built a custom open source engine for this game called Murder Engine), Fez composer Disasterpeace, Tiny Glade's sound designer Martin Kvale, and Celeste's community manager Heidy Motta too.

As for what Neverway is about, this is a game that blends action and life-sim elements. It revolves around the character of Fiona, who after quitting her job and starting over in life on a farm, she finds herself becoming an immortal herald of a dead god. Yep, quite a revelation. Due to this, Fiona now must continue to manage and expand the farm, all while stopping a nightmarish realm from seeping into her existence.

We're told that Neverway will offer a "slow-burn horror story with layered mechanics," and that these include fast-paced combat inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, dynamic cutscenes inspired by Mother 3, dating and romance elements, combat abilities that are unlocked through improved friendship bonds, and all on top of ways to fish, farm, craft, and build the farm of your dreams.

As of the moment, we don't know when Neverway will arrive, as the game has a yet to be announced release date. We do know that it will launch on PC, potentially also on consoles, and that it will be self-published, with funding provided from Among Us developer InnerSloth's publishing arm OuterSloth. Check out the Neverway trailer below.