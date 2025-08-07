Neverway confirms Nintendo Switch version coming next year

Earlier this summer we first heard about Neverway, that sort of life sim with action and farming elements, plus some nameless horror and a much less bright and colourful atmosphere than other exponents of the genre like (yes, you guessed it) Stardew Valley.

We knew then that Neverway, developed and self-published by Coldblood Inc, would be coming to PC "sometime in the future", but now we can further narrow the release window to 2026, and we can add a new platform to the game: Nintendo Switch.

Coldblood dropped by Nintendo Indie World today to show us a new trailer for Neverway running on Nintendo's hybrid. It's also confirmed to be coming on the original Switch, so it'll be compatible (and perhaps even improved) for those playing it on Nintendo Switch 2.

Check out the trailer for Neverway on Nintendo Switch and let us know what you think.