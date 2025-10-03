Neverland: A Peter Pan Adventure announced by new British studio

It's time to learn the name of a new British developer, Second Star Games. The studio was founded by a bunch of industry veterans, led by TT Games' (known for tons of Lego games) former managing director Tom Stone.

The new studio is located in Manchester and its focus appears to be similar to that of TT Games, namely games aimed at families, and their first title will be a Peter Pan adventure. They have secured the rights to make games based on the classic character and write in their press release:

"Setting its sights on becoming one of the industry's foremost developers and publishers, the studio's first title will be Neverland: A Peter Pan Adventure - a fantasy-adventure game set within the rich and magical world of Neverland. Further details of the game will be announced soon."

We don't have any more details than that, but we can find a very short teaser containing a concept image of Neverland in the studio's first Instagram post, and more information about Neverland: A Peter Pan Adventure is promised "soon."