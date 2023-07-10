Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Never before seen Halo: Combat Evolved content about to be restored

Some of Bungie's old Halo concepts are being brought back and will be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection..

The development of Halo: Combat Evolved actually is a pretty remarkable story and at one point it was an RTS intended for Apple formats, and later also a third-person title. As you might imagine, this means that before it eventually was released for Xbox as the brilliant FPS we know and love, a whole lot of content had to be scrapped.

Now 343 Industries and the mod group Digsite is working on a project to restore some of this previously unseen Halo content that was developed by Bungie, and some of it is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection:

"We went deep into the archives and uncovered Milestone builds of Halo PC which had material that never made it to the retail release. Of particular interest to us were design/production docs, Bungie feedback notes, tags, compiled maps, and source data for previously unseen multiplayer maps.

Some of these were cut before they even had a name more evocative than gbx_map#. Nevertheless, two were interesting enough to playtest and bring over the finish line within MCC."

It was also discovered that Gearbox (who made the PC version of Halo: Combat Evolved) also had unused content, that will will now see the day of light over 20 years since it was scrapped:

"Gearbox had made a bunch of brand-new textures that were not being used whatsoever. I felt it would be a shame if these textures never got used, so I decided to remix Indoor into a brand-new map that could better utilize these newfound bitmaps."

There's still a whole lot more to discover, and if you are into Halo and/or video game archaeology, head over to Halo Waypoint for a pretty interesting story, and there is more to come.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo as you've never seen it before. Literally. No one has.

