Never before released title from the Metal Slug team is finally about to be set free

If you want to experience some true retro, the old Metal Slug team has something in store that we think you'll appreciate. They've announced Navinosuke: The Yo-Kai Buster.

It's a 20-year-old Game Boy Advance role-playing game that was never released at the time as it was based on a GPS accessory for the device that was unfortunately never released. Since then, it's been tucked away, but never forgotten by its creators. Now Kohachi Studio (essentially made up of the teams that previously developed Metal Slug, but also R-Type) has announced (thanks Automaton) that after a lot of hard work, they've managed to get the game and it's finally going to see the light of day.

Metal Slug designer Akio penned the script for the game, and writes on social media that the title could have been very much ahead of its time (translated with Bing):

"Looking back now, if development had continued as planned, the concept of 'turning walking into a game' might have taken shape 15 years before Pokémon GO."

He goes on to also describe the basics of the adventure:

"...a Japanese-style fantasy RPG where a wooden puppet possessed by the soul of a girl dreaming of becoming an onmyōji (spiritualist) travels across the Japanese archipelago, sealing monsters, befriending them, and restoring order to the world."

Sound charming? Well, it is. Check out the first trailer below, next year it will be released for Switch and gives us the chance to experience an adventure from bygone times.