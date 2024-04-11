English
Never Alone 2

Never Alone 2 can now be added to the wishlist on Steam

A new narrative adventure based on Inupiaq Native lore returns 10 years later.

In 2014 studio E-Line Media surprised with its emotional adventure Never Alone, a title deeply rooted in the traditional folklore of the Iñupiaq people of the Arctic. In it we controlled a girl and a fox as they lived a puzzle experience that could be enjoyed solo or in co-op with both characters. And it seems there are still more stories to tell, because a sequel has been announced during The Triple-i Initiative.

Never Alone 2 has just been announced to the world, revealing the protagonist pair again after ten years of silence in a short trailer with a very similar aesthetic to the first instalment. The title can now be added to the Steam wishlist, and you can watch the short teaser below.

