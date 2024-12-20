Neva studio co-founder reveals how being a parent helped make the game

HQ

Sitting down at the BIG Conference in Bilbao, we got to chat with some amazing developers, one of which is Roger Mendoza, co-founder at Nomada Studio, the creators of Gris and 2024 Game Award winner Neva.

Before the ceremony, we spoke with Mendoza about how he shaped the experience of Neva, and he revealed that being a parent helped a lot in realising the potential of the game. "I started the game when I was not a dad," he said. "Now I finished the game and I am a dad. And well, my kids are still small, but the part that I see myself more reflected is that the wolf does whatever he wants. It doesn't listen to you. You have to run after him."

"So that's super cool, though, because I feel like I'm connecting with the game at a different level. And I think the game succeeded well in that, and the fact that, for example, you start protecting the wolf, the wolf ends up protecting you, which is something that hopefully will happen with my kid. So I think this whole parenthood thing works well and I think people connected with it, honestly."

To hear more about how Neva came about, including the meaning behind the Fall area of the game, check out our full interview below: