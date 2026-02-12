Neva: Prologue introduces new mechanics and an origin story for the main game

HQ

Did you really understand the ending of Neva? Well, to make things more complicated, Nomada Studio has just revealed by surprise a story expansion that will arrive to the game via DLC.

But worry not: instead of connecting with the main tale directly, Neva: Prologue, as it's titled, is set "years before the events of the base game" and "tells the story of how Alba and Neva first met", as the girl guides the wolf cub. And besides the narrative value, the content allows Nomada to experiment with new gameplay mechanics and to present players with new challenges and "perilous trials" involving both platforms and never-before-seen enemies. All set in different locations and concepts based on the art by artist Conrad Roset.

You'll need the base game to play Neva: Prologue, which releases on February 19, exactly in a week's time.