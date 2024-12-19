Neva is now available in Catalan

HQ

If you live outside Spain, you may not be familiar with its linguistic diversity, but in addition to Spanish, Catalan, Galician and Basque are official languages, although they are essentially used in specific regions. That said, Catalonia is an important population centre, and in fact is where practically half of Spain's videogame development takes place.

That's why it makes sense that, in addition to Spanish, videogames should have options in other official languages, if there is sufficient demand for them. Nomada Studio wanted to take a step forward and Conrad Roset has confirmed that you can now play Neva localised into Catalan.

