Neva

Neva is now available in Catalan

Nomada Studio's award-winning title has now been fully localised into the official language, paving the way for other developments to follow suit.

If you live outside Spain, you may not be familiar with its linguistic diversity, but in addition to Spanish, Catalan, Galician and Basque are official languages, although they are essentially used in specific regions. That said, Catalonia is an important population centre, and in fact is where practically half of Spain's videogame development takes place.

That's why it makes sense that, in addition to Spanish, videogames should have options in other official languages, if there is sufficient demand for them. Nomada Studio wanted to take a step forward and Conrad Roset has confirmed that you can now play Neva localised into Catalan.

If you want to know more about Neva and its development, here is our interview with Roset.

Neva

