Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Neva is a new platformer from the team behind Gris

We know our hearts are going to be broken by this one from the first trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last night's PlayStation Showcase brought us our first look at Neva, a game from the team behind Gris. We saw a young woman who was harassed by dark forces that also brought down a wolf. The wolf's cub is taken in by the young woman, and our adventure starts there.

Neva will feature platforming, puzzles, and combat against monstrous enemies. From the trailer, we already got a look at the gorgeous art style from Nomada Studio, and apparently this will be matched with a haunting soundtrack.

Neva is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2024. Check out more information here.

Neva is a new platformer from the team behind Gris


Loading next content