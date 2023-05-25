Neva is a new platformer from the team behind Gris

HQ

Last night's PlayStation Showcase brought us our first look at Neva, a game from the team behind Gris. We saw a young woman who was harassed by dark forces that also brought down a wolf. The wolf's cub is taken in by the young woman, and our adventure starts there.

Neva will feature platforming, puzzles, and combat against monstrous enemies. From the trailer, we already got a look at the gorgeous art style from Nomada Studio, and apparently this will be matched with a haunting soundtrack.

Neva is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2024. Check out more information here.