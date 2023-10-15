NetherWorld is a curious upcoming indie that combines love, sex, drugs... and worms

At this year's IndieDevDay we got to see many exciting new indie projects that are in the works, but few stood out quite like NetherWorld.

The stylish action-adventure game explores themes such as addiction, sex, and divorce that aren't often the main focal point for video games.

At the event, we caught up with Hungry Pixel's head of communication and narrative director Albert Serra, who told us "The main theme of the game is love."

When asked about how sex is portrayed in the game, Serra said "The main character makes love with his beloved neighbour, which is an old lady and we also explore the rights that elderly people have for having sex too." He continued "We want to explore all the different meanings and situations possible about love and sex on the spectrum."

When asked about how the team settled on the game's striking visual style, Serra told us "Pixel art was the way to go because we didn't have the team size or knowledge to create more refined visuals." He continued "We're also combining 3D lighting and to make for a more realistic approach combined with the pixel art."

NetherWorld doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, but it's planned to launch between late 2024 and mid 2025. You can take watch our full interview below: