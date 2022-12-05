NetherRealms' next game won't be announced at The Game Awards

HQ

While NetherRealm has previously worked with Geoff Keighley to use The Game Awards as a platform to publicly announce the developer's next project, we shouldn't expect the same treatment for this year's show.

As stated by NetherRealm's CCO, Ed Boon on Twitter, the fighting game developer is not quite ready to show off its next title, and therefore it will not be making an appearance during the show, despite Keighley previously stating that this year's broadcast will feature 50 plus games.

"4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great.

"Perhaps too great, as many assumed we'd repeat that trick for our next game.

"Thank you for the anticipation, but we're not ready to announce the next NRS game yet."

The Game Awards will air on Friday morning for us in Europe, starting at the ungodly hour of 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET.