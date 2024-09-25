NetherRealm Studios: "We've known what our next game was going to be three years ago"

HQ

Before Mortal Kombat 1 was actually announced, speculation was rampant about what game NetherRealm Studios was actually working on. Since they alternated Mortal Kombat and Injustice, many thought a new instalment in the latter series made the most sense after Mortal Kombat 11.

But... that obviously didn't happen. Mortal Kombat 1 was announced and released. Now it's just over a year old, and while there's more content planned for it, discussions about NetherRealm's next game have picked up again. Because surely now it's time for Injustice again, right? And when is it actually coming?

It turns out that the wait may not be as bad as feared, and that the rumours two years ago claiming that the studio was actually developing Injustice 3 may well have been true. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the studio's head Ed Boon says that they have been working on their next game for three years already, which should mean that completion is not unreasonably far away:

"I've said this before but we start planning the next game long before we're done with the previous game. There is so much prep work, research, and planning. It is absolutely not the case that when we finish the game we go, 'Okay, what're we going to do next?' There's a lot of people who need to be working on something. We've known what our next game was going to be three years ago and we've been working on it in some capacity ever since."

We're still keeping our fingers crossed for Injustice 3, and with James Gunn set to properly kick off his new DC universe next year, 2025 or possibly 2026 seems like a very good time to release a DC fighting game for maximum synergy. Or what do you think?