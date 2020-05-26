Netherrealm isn't just making Injustice and Mortal Kombat

You watching Advertisements

Besides smartphone games, Injustice and Mortal Kombat are the only titles Netherrealm Studios has been working on since the studio was founded back in 2010. Since they seem to be alternating between these two franchises, Injustice 3 would be the logical assumption to make in terms of the next project the developer will release.

However, it turns out that this might not be the case at all. In a very interesting Q&A with the founder of both Netherrealm Studios and Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, he reveals that the studio is working on "other stuff" as well. Here's what he had to say:

"Mortal Kombat has become like a staple thing, almost Marvel-like. You don't expect the last Marvel movie to ever come out, they're just gonna keep coming. Even though we've been able to scratch other itches, you know doing Injustice games and stuff, and we have other stuff in the oven, but it's always nice to do the Mortal Kombat games. Especially when the players have been embracing them as they have. If you would have told me that this would be our, so far fastest-selling Mortal Kombat games of all of them, 20 something years later, I wouldn't have believed it. The fact that they're doing as well as they ever have is great."

Exactly what this means, remains to be seen, but what genre would you like to see the developer explore?