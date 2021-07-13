NetherRealm and TT Games will remain a part of Warner Bros. Games

Ever since it was reported that Warner Media was looking to sell a variety of its studios, due to a merger between Warner Media and Discovery, we started asking the question about what that means for some of its larger names. Would the talented team behind Mortal Kombat be on the market? What about the team that has brought us all those wonderful LEGO games? Well, it turns out neither NetherRealm or TT Games will be going anywhere, as a new statement from Warner Bros. Games shut down the rumours.

Sent to TheGamer, the statement from Remi Sklar of Warner Bros. Games, says, "I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger."

So good news for Mortal Kombat and LEGO fans, but as we saw in EA's acquisition of Playdemic, the team behind Golf Clash, for $1.4 billion, we'll likely hear about a few other studios leaving the Warner Media name behind.