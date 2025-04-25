English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netherlands to strengthen defence with major military investments

New equipment purchases set to bolster Dutch forces, including anti-torpedo weapons and armored vehicles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands. We now know the country is gearing up to make significant investments in its defence capabilities, with plans to acquire a new anti-torpedo weapon, modern assault rifles, and armored vehicles for its heavy infantry brigade.

With a budget exceeding €1.45 billion, the projects will enhance the country's naval and land forces. Among the key initiatives is the development of an anti-torpedo system designed to protect against unmanned underwater vehicles, slated for deployment by 2029.

We know this thanks to a so-called letter from the Dutch Ministry of Defense. On land, the Dutch military is set to invest in tracked armored vehicles and new assault rifles, marking the beginning of a new chapter in military modernization. You can learn more here.

Netherlands to strengthen defence with major military investments
Dutch Soldiers of the 11th Airmobile Brigade walking after drop off during exercise Falcon Autumn. Veluwe, The Netherlands - September17, 2022 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsNetherlands


Loading next content