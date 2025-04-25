Netherlands to strengthen defence with major military investments

HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands . We now know the country is gearing up to make significant investments in its defence capabilities, with plans to acquire a new anti-torpedo weapon, modern assault rifles, and armored vehicles for its heavy infantry brigade.

With a budget exceeding €1.45 billion, the projects will enhance the country's naval and land forces. Among the key initiatives is the development of an anti-torpedo system designed to protect against unmanned underwater vehicles, slated for deployment by 2029.

We know this thanks to a so-called letter from the Dutch Ministry of Defense. On land, the Dutch military is set to invest in tracked armored vehicles and new assault rifles, marking the beginning of a new chapter in military modernization. You can learn more here.