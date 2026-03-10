Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission

The deployment aims to help safeguard Cyprus and maritime traffic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Netherlands will deploy a naval frigate to the Mediterranean at France's request to help protect regional allies and secure maritime routes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Dutch government said on Monday.

The vessel will support operations centred around the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which Emmanuel Macron said would be deployed to the region. The mission is intended to strengthen air defence and coordination capabilities.

Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission
France's Charles de Gaulle // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsNetherlands


Loading next content