Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission
The deployment aims to help safeguard Cyprus and maritime traffic.
The Netherlands will deploy a naval frigate to the Mediterranean at France's request to help protect regional allies and secure maritime routes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Dutch government said on Monday.
The vessel will support operations centred around the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which Emmanuel Macron said would be deployed to the region. The mission is intended to strengthen air defence and coordination capabilities.