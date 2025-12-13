Netherlands orders Skyranger anti-drone systems

HQ

The Netherlands has ordered Rheinmetall's Skyranger anti-drone air-defence systems for under €1 billion, below the €1.3 billion budget previously indicated to parliament. The deal covers mobile and stationary versions, with deliveries starting in late 2028 and finishing by end-2029.

The Skyranger 30 uses a 30mm airburst cannon to counter drones up to 5 km away and will complement existing Dutch air defences, protecting maneuvering troops, military sites, and critical infrastructure such as the port of Rotterdam. Rheinmetall describes the order as a two-digit number of systems, valued in the high hundreds of millions of euros.

Production will involve Rheinmetall Switzerland for prototypes and a major role for Rheinmetall's Ede facility in the Netherlands. The system's flexible mobile-or-stationary configuration is described as unique, and has already drawn interest from another NATO country.

Dutch Ministry of Defence:

"The threat from drones is growing. That is why the Netherlands is investing in the Skyranger: a system that swiftly neutralizes drones within 5 km. Today, the contract for the purchase was signed."