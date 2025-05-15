Netherlands invests over $1 billion in Leopard 2A8 tanks

HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands . The country has signed a deal worth more than $1.1 billion to acquire 46 Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks, signalling its intent to restore a full-fledged armoured battalion, according to two statements (here and here) on Wednesday.

Set for delivery between 2028 and 2031, the tanks will operate from Germany's Bergen-Hohne base and form part of a renewed focus on defence modernisation. For now, it remains to be seen how this investment will reshape Dutch military strength.