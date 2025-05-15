Netherlands invests over $1 billion in Leopard 2A8 tanks

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the Netherlands. The country has signed a deal worth more than $1.1 billion to acquire 46 Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks, signalling its intent to restore a full-fledged armoured battalion, according to two statements (here and here) on Wednesday.
Set for delivery between 2028 and 2031, the tanks will operate from Germany's Bergen-Hohne base and form part of a renewed focus on defence modernisation. For now, it remains to be seen how this investment will reshape Dutch military strength.