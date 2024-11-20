Netherlands defeats Spain in Davis Cup and consummates Nadal's bitter retirement

HQ

The first Davis Cup Quarterfinal have been decided: the Netherlands moves forward to the semi-finals and eliminates Spain, in a day that will down in history as Rafa Nadal's final day in professional tennis.

Rafa Nadal played the first of best-of-three games, and was defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp. It turned out to be his final tennis games, a defeat in a competition Nadal usually dominated: of the 31 singles he played in Davis Cup, he only lost two of them: the other one was his Davis Cup debut in 2004.

The second match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tallon Griekspoor was won by the Spaniard, so everything was decided in the doubles game: Alcaraz joined forces with Marcel Granollers (ATP no. 4 in doubles) to face Wesley Koolhof and van de Zandschulp.

It was a very close game: 7-6(4), 7-6(3), with break points on both sides, but the Dutch duo prevailed in both tie-breaks, and accelerated Nadal's goodbye, six days sooner than most spectators in Málaga had wished for.

"I would have loved to help more, but sincerely I've given all I had", said Nadal to the Spanish team, to thunderous applause and tearful eyes. "I am not tired of playing tennis, but my body has reached a point where it doesn't want to keep playing tennis, so I have to accept the situation."