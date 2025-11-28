Netherlands buys 100 drone detection radars after recent sightings

HQ

The Netherlands has ordered 100 early-warning radars to detect approaching drones following recent sightings near an airport and air force base in the south of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Produced by Dutch firm Robin Radar, the systems can distinguish drones from birds and other objects. Deliveries will be staggered, with the first radar arriving on Friday and all expected by 2026. Vehicles to support the systems will arrive early next year.

Drone sightings at Eindhoven Airport recently forced a temporary shutdown, and Dutch forces fired on drones over a nearby airbase. Authorities have not confirmed the drones' origin, though European officials have linked similar incidents to Russia.

Defence Ministry on X:

"The Ministry of Defense is purchasing 100 radars that provide early warnings for approaching drones. The first units will be delivered tomorrow. The systems are capable of distinguishing drones from birds and other moving objects."