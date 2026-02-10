Netherlands arrests 15 over Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

HQ

Dutch prosecutors announced the arrest of 15 individuals on Tuesday suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda via TikTok and attempting to persuade others to commit terrorist acts.

According to Reuters, the arrests followed an investigation into a TikTok account posting IS content with Dutch subtitles, some of which reportedly attracted over 100,000 views and glorified martyrdom for the militant group.

The suspects, aged 16 to 53, include 13 Syrians and 4 Dutch nationals, with four of them being minors. Police carried out raids across the Netherlands after apprehending a primary suspect last month, as authorities continue to clamp down on online extremist recruitment...