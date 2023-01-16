Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netgear's Orbi 860 Series of routers aims to bring Wi-Fi 6 to all of your house

The device also has a 10 Gig port for lighting quick download speed potential.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The basic routers that are provided by broadband companies are usually capable enough to do the job at hand, but as network speeds increase, you may be looking for a system that can tap into the full offering of your promised broadband, or perhaps are looking for a system that can provide coverage to every nook and cranny of your home.

If this sounds like you, the latest episode of Quick Look might be up your street, as we've focussed our attention on Netgear's Orbi 860 Series of routers, a system that is both able to offer Wi-Fi 6 coverage across your entire home, but also comes with a 10 Gig port for truly lightning fast speeds - if you're lucky enough to have that kind of speed as part of your broadband package.

Catch the latest Quick Look video below.

HQ


Loading next content