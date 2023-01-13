Netgear's Nighthawk M6 Pro offers 5G Wi-Fi 6 on-the-go

HQ

Sometimes it can be a real pain to connect to the worldwide web, especially when out-and-about. If you're looking for a potential solution to your connection woes, the latest gadget we've got our hands on might just be the tool for the job.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've pulled together some quick thoughts and facts about the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, a mobile hotspot router that offers 5G Wi-Fi 6-level quality connection. Powered by a SnapDragon X65 5G Modem-RF, the router even supports 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, and 6 Ghz, and can connect with 32 devices all at once.

To see if this device is up your street, catch the latest Quick Look below.