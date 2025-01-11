Netgear's Nighthawk M3 is looking to be the quintessential mobile hotspot router

HQ

As part of our ongoing Quick Look video series, we've just turned our attention to a new gadget from the connection and Wi-Fi experts over at Netgear. Specifically, it's the Nighthawk M3, a device that is a 5G mobile hotspot router designed to pave the way to lighting fast Wi-Fi speeds while out and about.

The gadget claims to be able to utilise 5G and Wi-Fi 6 to deliver a hotspot that can connect and be used by 32 devices at once. It has a battery that can last 13 hours when on-the-go, and also wall power connectivity to improve performance and Wi-Fi coverage. Thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX62 5G Modem-RF chip, it can deliver speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps in the 125+ countries it functions in, as well as having an LCD screen that shows connected devices and data usage.

To learn more about the Netgear Nighthawk M3, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.