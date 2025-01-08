Netgear expands further with even more Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems

HQ

Multi-gigabit speeds, security features far exceeding normal usage, and the ability to cover even large homes are the main selling points for Netgear's Orbi 870 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system. It already has a larger and smaller sibling in the Orbi X70 family, but with the Orbi 970 being a massive overkill for most, and the Orbi 770 being aimed at mainstream users, a more custom solution for the tech-savvy and ambitious buyer was needed.

The Orbi 870 system supports a whopping 159 connected units, 10G + 4x 2.5G Ethernet connection, and latency reduction and a Wi-Fi 7 connection that ensures high capacity for work, 4K streaming, and online gaming all at once. The combined speed is up to 21 Gbps, with coverage of up to 600 square meters according to Netgear. On top of this, it uses 4K QAM, MLO (Multi Link Operation - the ability to combine to Wi-Fi bands at the same time) and Preamble Puncturing

To enhance security measures, it uses Netgear's Advanced Router Protection - AI trained on security breaches that help detect and block exploits, combined with automated updates and firmware upgrades, multilayered safety features such as separate guest and IoT networks, essentially what we have come to expect from the Orbi series. Can it it control your child's access to the internet, well yes, of course.

The pricing is also as expected for such a high-end product, and while local prices vary, going above €1,500 should not come as a surprise. A trial of Netgear Armor is included that extends the safety to many types of connected units such as baby alarms, computers and cameras, and has a VPN function on top of it.

As always, the network is easily managed by the Orbi app on your phone.