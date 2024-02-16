Netflix's weird Chicken Nugget show arrives in mid-March

Recently, we reported on the first look at Netflix's upcoming and really weird Korean TV series simply known in English as Chicken Nugget. The show follows a dad as he scrambles to save his daughter from an eternity as a chicken nugget, after she was turned into the delicious food by a strange machine. Needless to say, it's all very bizarre.

Now we can add to that former news by sharing the official trailer for the series, alongside its premiere date on the streamer. Chicken Nugget will be debuting on March 15, 2024, and you can get a glimpse of the series below, and see its short but clear synopsis too.

Synopsis: "My daughter turned into a chicken nugget".