Netflix's Untamed gets early Season 2 renewal

Many Netflix shows don't get the luxury of returning for a second season and others are left hanging for months before the streamer makes a decision on their future. This isn't nearly the case for Untamed, as the Eric Bana-led drama series has already been given the greenlight for a second round of episodes.

Despite only arriving on Netflix on July 17, Untamed has been renewed for an additional season, which will reunite Bana and series co-creators Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. We don't yet have many plot details, but we are told that it will pick up after Season 1 when Kyle Turner leaves Yosemite National Park and hits the road, which may sound cathartic considering what he went through, but we're told that Season 2 will also make Turner "very uncomfortable" once again.

Mark L. Smith comments: "Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes. But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast ... it was just like, 'Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?'"

Elle Smith then continues: "We've done Yosemite. What's the next park that could feel different from that? Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner's journey is what's so fascinating."

The new park of choice is unclear, but M. Smith does expand with: "We're going to make sure we populate it with characters that are interesting and help him in ways both good and bad."

