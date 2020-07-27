Netflix's The Witcher gets prequel spin-off series

You're watching Advertisements

Netflix's series adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher has been a success story for the subscription service, thanks to both the success of the phenomenal novels and the video game series by CD Projekt Red ahead of the series' first season. Since its release and phenomenal reception by Witcher fans, old and new, we've seen an announcement regarding a prequel film and now, a prequel spin-off series in six parts is also being made a reality.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale other than that of Geralt's and is set 1200 years prior to his saga and seems to focus on the first Witcher's origin story, so get ready for gruesome footage of the witcher trials. The project is helmed by the main series' Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra and Andrzej Sapkowski is involved, yet again.

