Netflix's The Witcher casts sorceress Philippa Eilhart

It's been a while since the last season of Netflix's The Witcher concluded now, and while the next season is currently in the works, almost finished filming for that matter, we now know that the iconic sorceress Philippa Eilhart will actually be in the next season, and she'll be played by Cassie Clare, as Redanian Intelligence reports.

No information regarding how Clare's Eilhart will slot into the show has been noted just yet, but considering the show is following the events of the books, we can assume she will fill an important and likely quite large role. How the show will approach her blinding and polymorphing skills is something we'll have to keep our eyes on.

As for Cassie Clare, the largest roles she is credited for up until this point is in Beauty and the Beast and in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

With the second season of The Witcher set to finish filming soon hopefully, the best we can do is also hope that the season lands later this year, although with all the delays, there is always the chance we are heading for a 2022 premiere date.