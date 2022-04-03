Netflix's The Sea Beast promises animated monster hunting action

HQ

This summer is set to be quite the busy one for Netflix, as we'll be getting the Resident Evil series, Stranger Things Season 4, and now also an action-packed animated adventure that sees a crew of what seems to be best described as pirates hunting all manners of enormous sea monsters.

The movie is called The Sea Beast, and is coming from filmmaker Chris Williams (previously known for Moana and Big Hero 6), and will see quite an interesting cast voicing the many characters. As Netflix states, Karl Urban (The Boys), Jared Harris (Foundation), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), and Zaris-Angel Hator, Kathy Burke, and Marianne Jean-Baptise are all attached.

The Sea Beast is set to land on Netflix on July 8, and ahead of that date, we've got a teaser trailer for the movie - which you can see below - that gives a look into some of the hijinks the seafaring crew will be getting up to.