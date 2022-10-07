Netflix's The Midnight Club is already a world record holder

HQ

The Midnight Club has only just premiered on Netflix and already it has broken a Guinness World Record. The award goes to the show for having the most jumpscares ever in a single episode of TV, and the episode in question that won the award is the show's first outing, The Final Chapter.

As reported on by Deadline, Guinness has already confirmed the record and provided series co-creator Mike Flanagan and the team behind the show with a certificate, stating that the episode featured a whopping 21 jump scares, despite the episode only being 58 minutes long.

Flanagan has since talked about the record where he said, "My whole career I completely shat on jump scares as a concept, and I wanted to make sure it was pinned to me, too, as much as it is to the show, to Netflix, and all of us who have inflicted this on everyone. Now, I have my name in the Guinness Book of World Records for jump scares, which means next time I get the note, I can say, 'You know, as the current world record holder for jump scares, I don't think we need one here.'"

The Midnight Club is a series about five terminally ill individuals at a hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to exchange horror stories. The show has 10 episodes, with all currently available to watch on Netflix right now.