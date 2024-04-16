Netflix's strategy for future movies: more audience, less auteurs

HQ

Netflix's content can never really be described as auteur. Sure, there's the odd film that maybe doesn't have the widest appeal, but unless you're really digging into the darkest depths of what Netflix has on offer, you're likely going to find easily digestible content at the forefront of its marketing pushes.

And that's the way things are going to stay, it seems. According to the New York Times, Dan Lin, the new film chief for Netflix, is focusing on bringing a wider slate of releases that are more likely to draw in audiences and its large subscriber base.

This means that if you were hoping for more investment into films that really show a creator's dedication to their craft, you might have to look elsewhere. For a while now, it seems a lot of streamers have shifted more towards content and franchises over what can even remotely be described as auteur, but even if the focus shifts more and more towards the mainstream, there will still be diamonds among the rough.