Netflix's Squid Game adds eight new stars to its cast

HQ

Series two of Netflix's Squid Game has revealed eight new actors joining the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight new actors are Choi Seung-hyun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

Many of this roster may be familiar to Korean Netflix series watchers, with Lee Jin-uk and Park Gyu-young having appeared in Sweet Home, Kang Ae-sim featuring in Move to Heaven, and Won Ji-an performing in D.P..

They will join returning cast members including Gong Yoo, Hwang Jun-ho, Lee Byun-hun and Lee Jung-jae, as well as previously confirmed newcomers Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, and Yim Si-wan making their debut in the smash hit's second series.

Production for the series is reported to begin later this year, with the cast having begun table reads already in preparation. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will helm the series, directing and executive producing every episode.