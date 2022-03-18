Cookies

Netflix's Resident Evil series to stream in July

The series was announced back in June last year

While Netflix has been keeping the finer details about its upcoming Resident Evil series quite close to the chest - except the cast, as we know who will be starring in the series - the streamer has now announced the exact date for when the show will premiere.

Revealed by Netflix, the series will officially land on the streaming service on July 14, 2022. As for what the series will revolve around, Netflix has stated in accompanying promotional material that it will span eight episodes and will explore Jade and Billie Wesker's lives as children and also in the year 2036 where Billie is simply attempting to survive the apocalypse and discover what actually happened to her sister following the events of the virus outbreak.

