Netflix's Resident Evil series is getting slaughtered by fans on Rotten Tomatoes

HQ

It was only late last week when Netflix released its own live-action take on the world of Resident Evil, in the form of a series that revolves around siblings Billie and Jade Wesker. The show released to middling reviews from critics, earning itself a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems like this lukewarm take from critics hasn't exactly reflected audience perception of the series.

And that's because the show has one of the lowest scores ever for a Netflix original production on Rotten Tomatoes when looking solely at average audience score. As of the time writing, the series has a 25% rating, and while you may think this is at least somewhat related to review bombing by unhappy fans, the 3.6/10 score on IMDb would suggest otherwise.

As Forbes notes, compared to the animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the live-action series actually has a better critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is rated 14% worse by audiences. Likewise, while not a Netflix original, the live-action movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City got hammered by critics (30%) but seemed to go down rather well with fans (65%).

Check out a trailer for the show below.