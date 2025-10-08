Netflix's One Piece shows off Laboon and Crocus in new Season 2 images

HQ

Is it a mountain, is it a wave? No, it's a whale! The Straw Hat pirates are getting ready to set sail to the Grand Line next season in Netflix's adaptation of the hit One Piece manga, and we already know where we'll be starting our adventures in this most dangerous of seas.

As per some new images released on the show's official social media page, we get another poster for One Piece Season 2, as well as some set photos of Crocus and a new image of Laboon, the massive whale that lives just outside of his house.

It's likely we'll be starting off Season 2 with this mini arc from the manga and anime. Laboon is a fan-favourite character, and it's nice to see that we're not just skipping over his and Crocus' introduction in order to get to the popular moments from Drum Island and Baroque Works. Those arcs are still going to be in the next season, and we'll just have to see how much of the manga Netflix can get through before those final credits roll.