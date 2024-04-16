Netflix's next animated adventure explores the hardship and brutality of fame and stardom

Netflix has revealed the trailer for its upcoming animated adventure Thelma the Unicorn. This film sees Brittany Howard leading the cast as a small-time pony who in a moment of fate is transformed into a unicorn, wherein she soon becomes wrapped up in a life of fame and stardom, which comes at a significant personal cost.

The movie will also see Will Forte and Zach Galifianakis starring, among others, and will be debuting as soon as next month, on May 17, 2024. No doubt this will be an ideal film to sit down and watch with some youngsters, and to see if that will be the case, you can check out the trailer for Thelma the Unicorn below.