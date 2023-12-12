Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Netflix's My Hero Academia adaptation may have already entered production

      After a year in development, details are light, but it seems work is going ahead.

      A live-action movie or series based on the hit manga/anime My Hero Academia has been in the works at Netflix for a while now, but we've heard practically nothing about it. Plot details, a release date, and more have evaded us.

      But, speaking with Collider, the producer of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Joby Harold spoke about the live-action My Hero Academia project, which he is attached to. "It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It's a big one."

      He also confirmed it's something he's actively working on, which may mean production has begun. However, Harold couldn't really reveal more information. "I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it... It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it."

      My Hero Academia follows a school of superpowered kids learning to become superheroes. It is currently looking to enter its seventh anime season.

