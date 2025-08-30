Netflix's Monster returns with Ed Gein Story this fall

After portraying Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, Netflix's anthology series Monster returns with another of history's most notorious criminals. The third season, titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, takes on the man whose horrifying crimes shook 1950s Wisconsin - and later inspired some of horror cinema's most iconic characters.

Ed Gein lived as a seemingly quiet recluse on a decaying farmstead, but behind closed doors he hid a house of unspeakable horrors. He murdered women, desecrated corpses, and developed a morbid obsession with his deceased mother. His gruesome legacy gave rise to characters like Norman Bates (Psycho), Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Buffalo Bill (The Silence of the Lambs).

The series stars British actor Charlie Hunnam in the lead role, alongside Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, and Lesley Manville - a strong ensemble by any measure. Premiering October 3, the season promises a dark and disturbing descent into the American nightmare. Netflix has also confirmed that Monster will return for a fourth season, this time focusing on Lizzie Borden, played by Ella Beatty - the woman accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe.

