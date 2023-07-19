Netflix's Masters of the Universe movie is dead

HQ

Last year it was announced that Netflix didn't only have two animated series based on Masters of the Universe, as there were also plans for a live-action movie made by Aaron and Adam Nee. But the budget was high and despite cuts and various ideas to save money, Variety now reports that Netflix has killed the project after having spent $30 million on it already.

Mattel, who owns Masters of the Universe, confirms that Netflix no longer has the rights to the movie, which hopefully means that someone else could pick it up instead.

How interested are you in a modern live-action movie with He-Man, Skeletor and the rest of the colorful characters from the planet Eternia?