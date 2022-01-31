Netflix's Masters of the Universe movie has found it's He-Man

HQ

Netflix is really doubling down on Masters of the Universe and have released two very different series based on the franchise. But they aren't done yet as they also have a live action movie coming, totally unrelated from the 1987 movie with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Now Netflix has found it's He-Man for the show, which is Kyle Allen, who also will play the alter ego Prince Adam. He will get to move into Castle Grayskull when the production starts in summer 2022, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee (The Lost City, Band of Robbers), with a script by the Nees and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, had this to say about the project:

"Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

Thanks Business Wire