Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic to premiere this September

Netflix has both released a teaser trailer for its upcoming biopic based on Marilyn Monroe, and also announced when that very film will be premiering. Set to debut on September 23, 2022, the film is a "fictionalised chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe" and sees Ana de Armas (No Time To Die, Knives Out) portraying Monroe in the film.

While the premiere is still a few months out, you can check out the trailer and a few accompanying images below.