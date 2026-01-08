Netflix's live-action The Witcher will conclude in 2026 with its fifth season

HQ

Netflix's The Witcher hasn't been the roaring success fans of CD Projekt Red's RPG series would have hoped, but in a very anti-Netflix fashion, it also received the backing of the streamer to completely run its course. In October, the fourth season of the show made its arrival in a very middling fashion, and following the departure of Henry Cavill, we knew that only two seasons were planned with Liam Hemsworth as the White Wolf. This means that only Season 5 is left, and it'll actually be coming to Netflix this year.

This has been confirmed in a "What's Coming" article on Netflix Tudum, where the streamer confirms that the show will return in 2026, and even builds on this with the official synopsis of the coming season.

"The time of the end is nigh: dark forces are aligning all across the Continent with villainous designs on Ciri. Even if Geralt and Yennefer can save their daughter and fulfill their last wish of reuniting as a family, they'll have to face obstacles — and enemies — the likes of which they've never faced before."

We don't have any more information to add, but a reasonable guess is that a premiere towards the end of 2026 is on the cards, somewhat matching the arrival of Season 4 at the end of October.

Are you excited for The Witcher to return or is it time that the show wrapped up?