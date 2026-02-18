Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo reboot casts its Daphne

In Netflix's upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action reboot series, we'll see just how Mystery Inc. first got together, along with their talking Great Dane. Until now, Netflix had been keeping us in the dark about who would be playing the key members of the cast, but now we have our first classic character and their actor lined up.

McKenna Grace, the actress perhaps most recently known for her stint in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (and the meme from the red carpet where a reporter reveals they told Josh Hutcherson about Grace's Hunger Games fanfics), will be playing Daphne in the upcoming series. Variety notes this is actually a return for Grace, as she played a younger version of Daphne Blake in the animated film Scoob! back in 2020.

She was meant to return for a sequel to that movie, before it was cut by Warner Bros. to save a bit of cash. It seems Daphne will be a key player in bringing Mystery Inc. together, along with Shaggy as they'll both stumble upon Scooby as a puppy, via the show's logline.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," it reads. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Fred, Shaggy, and Velma are yet to have their actors revealed. Who do you think should play the young Mystery Inc. gang?