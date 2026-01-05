Netflix's live-action Assassin's Creed series bolsters cast with Westeros star

HQ

Work behind-the-scenes continues to progress at an admirable pace for Ubisoft's live-action Assassin's Creed series for Netflix, as the project is kicking off the New Year with the arrival of another cast member. Joining a cast that already includes Toby Wallace and Lola Petticrew, now the Jonathan Renck-helmed project has tapped an upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star for a role too.

As per Deadline, Tanzyn Crawford has joined the project in a role that is yet to be specified. The Australian actress will be looking to make a splash and continue her expanding career that will no doubt reach new heights in the coming weeks when the Game of Thrones spinoff series makes its debut.

As per the Assassin's Creed series, we are still waiting for information as to when it will begin production and likewise premiere on Netflix, but we do know a brief plot synopsis that is explained as the following:

"Assassin's Creed is described as a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will."

Are you looking forward to the Assassin's Creed series?