Netflix's Incoming wants to be the next Superbad

One of the greatest crimes of the rise of the superhero and comic book movie genre was that it basically acted as the final nail in comedy's coffin. There were a ton of great comedies before action-comedy like Marvel became the standard and since then it's rare to get a new comedy flick in cinemas, but thankfully streamers are keeping the genre alive.

Following up to A Family Affair late last month, Netflix has already laid out its plans for its next major comedy film, and this one seems to have shades of Superbad. Known as Incoming, this movie sees a group of young high school freshmen attempting to carve out a name for themselves all during their first-ever high school party. Needless to say, things get messy and wild.

Incoming will be arriving on Netflix on August 23, 2024, and you can see the trailer for the film below.